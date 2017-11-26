› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue writes to readers for help in donations
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:58am
Greetings from 4 Paws Rescue,
The past year has been full of changes and successes we would like to share with our supporters. For the first time since we opened 12 years ago, we have gotten on transports.
What does this mean? This means that dogs who have been in the shelter for years (three to five) got a chance to get a forever home. In the month of September, 32 of our rescues got to go to California.
We have also had transports to Vermont, Nebraska and Michigan. This enables us to take in more dogs since we can move our rescues faster.
