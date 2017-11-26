› Home ›
Super runners powering Saints’ ‘O’
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:54am
T. Scott Boatright
In the late 1970s, it was “Thunder and Lighting,” a pair of super-hero running backs that powered the New Orleans high-octane offensive attack.
Tony Galbreath was the thunder in that duo and Chuck Muncie was the lighting.
This season it’s “Boom” and “Zoom” as the Saints’ new super heroes providing a big part of the teams’ offensive punch and becoming a part of NFL history in the process.
Saints’ running backs Mark “Boom” Ingram and Alvin “Zoom” Kamara on Tuesday became the first NFL running back duo to be named Pro Bowlers since Tampa Bay’s Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott in 2000.
