Teams agree to home-and-home series
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:37am
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas— A day before the two teams face off in the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl, Louisiana Tech has announced an agreement for a home-and-home series with SMU beginning in 2021 and extending to the 2023 season.
The announcement was officially made Tuesday morning at Toyota Stadium as both head coaches and select student-athletes gathered for a joint press conference on the eve of the inaugural DXL Frisco Bowl, which is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. today at Toyota Stadium.
