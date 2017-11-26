› Home ›
Tech, SMU set for Frisco Bowl
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:35am
Bulldogs, Mustangs to face off at 7 p.m. today on ESPN
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech will be looking for a fourth straight bowl win as the Bulldogs battle Southern Methodist at 7 p.m. today in the inaugural Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.
The game will air live on ESPN.
Tech enters the game at 6-6 while SMU is 7-5.
Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz knows that getting that fourth straight bowl win and finishing the season above .500 would be a good way to cap off what has been a tough season for his team.
“Well certainly winning the last game of the year makes everything better,” Holtz said.
