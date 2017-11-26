  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech, SMU set for Frisco Bowl

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:35am
Bulldogs, Mustangs to face off at 7 p.m. today on ESPN
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportspix.com - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz (left) and his Bulldogs will be facing the man he replaced at Tech — Sonny Dykes (right) — during tonight’s Frisco Bowl.

Louisiana Tech will be looking for a fourth straight bowl win as the Bulldogs battle Southern Methodist at 7 p.m. today in the inaugural Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

The game will air live on ESPN.

Tech enters the game at 6-6 while SMU is 7-5.

Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz knows that getting that fourth straight bowl win and finishing the season above .500 would be a good way to cap off what has been a tough season for his team.

“Well certainly winning the last game of the year makes everything better,” Holtz said.

