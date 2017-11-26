› Home ›
GSU women fall to North Carolina, 79-63
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:25am
in
Leader Sports Service
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team led for the majority of the first half, but was unable to sustain the lead in the second half as the Lady Tigers dropped a 79-63 decision to North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon in the Philanthropist.com Carolinas Challenge.
The Lady Tigers (3-6) opened the game on a 10-2 run, but trailed at the break by four, 43-39. The Tar Heels used a 12-2 run toward the end of the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos