Commission gives community center go ahead
Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 12:20pm
House Hope to be built on former public works site
Nancy Bergeron
A project several years in the making and that’s designed to help revitalize part of south Ruston has passed cleared the last hurdled toward moving forward.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved Neighborhoods United For Hope’s conditional use request to build a community center with a live-in community organizer’s residents on one side, on the corner of West Vaughn Avenue and Arlington Street.
The site is that of the city’s former public works barn.
