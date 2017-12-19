› Home ›
Sparta panel: ‘We seek authority to manage resources’
Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 12:19pm
Nancy Bergeron
It’s time for the Sparta Groundwater Commission to get the authority it was originally supposed to have, the panel’s executive committee said Monday.
To that end, the committee is expected to ask the full commission to consider legislation that would give the commission policymaking, enforcement and revenue-raising power.
The 19-member commission meets Jan. 10 in Winnfield.
Executive committee members said they hope any changes the commission might endorse can be considered during the regular legislative session that begins in March.
