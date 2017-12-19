  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Missing teen found

Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 12:13pm
Leader Staff Report

A Ruston teenager who failed to return home after school Monday was found this morning walking down Chandler Road.

“He has been located. He is safe,” Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said about Braden Long, a 14-year-old Ruston High School freshman whose mother reported him missing late Monday afternoon.

Police are treating the incident as a runaway. No foul play is suspected, Williams said.

“He’s indicated he intentionally walked away,” Williams said.

