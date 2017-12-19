› Home ›
Remembering the true spirit of Christmas
Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 11:14am
in
Grace Tirado
Christmas is quickly sneaking up on us. I hope you are all getting into the spirit. It has been particularly hard for me to choose my family’s gifts this year.
I think Santa must have owned a department store in another life.
And, once again there has been much too much to snack upon.
The Christmas music radio station is on in my car, and we sang a beautiful cantata in church on Sunday. For Christians, it is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is the most wonderful time of the year ... for most of us.
