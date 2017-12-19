  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Remembering the true spirit of Christmas

Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 11:14am
in
Grace Tirado
tirado.jpg

Christmas is quickly sneaking up on us. I hope you are all getting into the spirit. It has been particularly hard for me to choose my family’s gifts this year.

I think Santa must have owned a department store in another life.

And, once again there has been much too much to snack upon.

The Christmas music radio station is on in my car, and we sang a beautiful cantata in church on Sunday. For Christians, it is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is the most wonderful time of the year ... for most of us.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share