› Home ›
Lady Techsters shoot down Cowgirls, 78-62
Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 11:12am
in
Leader Sports Service
RUSTON — Alexus Malone and Zhanae Whitney each scored season highs to lead Louisiana Tech to a 78-62 win over McNeese State before 1,823 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Monday night.
Malone scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting while Whitney added a career-high 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting as the Lady Techsters (7-4) outmuscled the Cowgirls (4-6) inside while shooting 54 percent for the game.
For the second straight game, Louisiana Tech got off to a slow start on its home floor.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos