Tech seniors blaze trail to bowl history

Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/19/2017 - 11:09am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - Pictured Left: Louisiana Tech senior running back Boston Scott joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on before earning a scholarship. Pictured right: Tech senior kicker Jonathan Barnes said four straight bowl berths for the Bulldogs is a “testament to the kind of guys at Tech.”

It’s been an incredible journey for the seniors on Louisiana Tech’s football team as they’ve become true trailblazers, leading the Bulldogs to an unprecedented four straight bowl games.

Also unprecedented is the three straight bowl wins they’ve chalked up along the way.
In 2014 they helped Louisiana Tech go 8-5, and reach the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, where the Bulldogs defeated the University of Illinois 35-18.

The Bulldogs followed that up with an 8-4 campaign in 2015, going on to defeat Arkansas State 47-28 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

