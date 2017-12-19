› Home ›
G-Men should be proud of season
The ending didn’t go as hoped, but the Ruston Daily Leader remains proud of the accomplishments made by the Grambling State Tigers during the 2017 football season.
Grambling fell 21-14 to North Carolina A&T at the Celebration Bowl Saturday played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, ending the Tigers’ dreams of a second straight Historically Black College and University national championship.
