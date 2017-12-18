› Home ›
Allen: ‘I’m proud of all of these students’
Derek J. Amaya
More than 51 Ruston High School students received their certificates of completion from Teach One to Lead One.
T1l1 is a program takes at-risk students through a 14-week journey, teaching the principles based from Christian scripture through local mentors.
Walter Allen, the Lincoln Parish coordinator of the program, said having 51 students finish the program was “phenomenal” and that he couldn’t be “more proud of what they have accomplished.”
“I’m proud of all of these students,” he said. “This is something they worked hard at and they’ve earned it.”
