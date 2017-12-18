› Home ›
GSU valedictorian looks ahead to bright future
Submitted by admin on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:43am
Graduating with two degrees, Smiley plans to become entrepreneur, venture capitalist
Stephanie Lindsey, GSU Media Bureau
GRAMBLING — After hundreds of classes, papers, midterms and finals, Prentiss Smiley crossed the stage at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in commencement exercises at Grambling State University on Friday.
As the top fall graduate, Smiley had the honor of addressing his peers when he delivered his valedictorian speech.
Even though he was a double major in computer information systems and history, Smiley did not let that stop him from achieving success in and out of the classroom.
