Hope exists, even in the darkest place
Submitted by admin on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:41am
Kate Sartor Hilburn
What do you think of when you hear someone talking about Domestic Abuse Resistance Team?
Is it tragic stories? Battered women and children, hiding out in a shelter? Well, certainly, these stories are part of what DART has responded to in the last 24 years.
But DART does a lot more than respond to emergencies and remember those whose lives were lost.
In addition to our shelter, where we house women and children who need a safe place to stay, we have free and confidential counseling for women and men who are victims of domestic or dating violence.
