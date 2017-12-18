› Home ›
Sitting behind the wheel of a mid-life crisis
Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:35am
in
Randy Rogers
All I wanted was a rental car, nothing fancy, nothing flashy, just one that got good gas mileage and could get me safely to Tennessee and back to see my best friend Terry “T-bone” Presley.
My local rental car dealer recently changed hands and all the people I used to deal with there have moved on to become brain surgeons. I guess they took my renter’s profile with them, because this time, when I showed up to pick up my car, the transaction went something like this:
