  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Sitting behind the wheel of a mid-life crisis

Submitted by admin on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:35am
in
Randy Rogers
Randy 2018 2018.jpg

All I wanted was a rental car, nothing fancy, nothing flashy, just one that got good gas mileage and could get me safely to Tennessee and back to see my best friend Terry “T-bone” Presley.

My local rental car dealer recently changed hands and all the people I used to deal with there have moved on to become brain surgeons. I guess they took my renter’s profile with them, because this time, when I showed up to pick up my car, the transaction went something like this:

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share