  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Edmonson must face consequences

Submitted by admin on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:31am
in

The Louisiana State Police motto is “Courtesy. Loyalty. Service.”

Hundreds of men and women across the state make the honorable sacrifice, and risk their lives, to uphold that motto by enforcing the laws of our state.

It is quite the noble and honorable sacrifice that makes the state troopers some of the most revered leaders in our state.

However, recent news about the department’s former highest-ranking leader has put a damper on the police force.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share