Frisco, Texas: Tech’s home away from home
Submitted by admin on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:29am
FRISCO, Texas — As the Louisiana Tech football team heads west to its team hotel on Saturday in preparation for the DXL Frisco Bowl on December 20, the University brand will be prominent in Frisco, Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the next three months.
Tech fans living in and around Northeast Texas will have plenty of chances to see Tech teams in person over the next four months and won’t have to travel far as Frisco will be the athletic department’s home away from home.
