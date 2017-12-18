  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Saints’ win not a thing of beauty

Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:20am
T. Scott Boatright
It wasn’t pretty. The New Orleans Saints’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon almost played out like a movie.

Let’s call it “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Getting a win is always a good thing. Scoring 31 points when you’re not executing well on offense is a good thing. Reaching the 10-win plateau is a good thing.

But even with all that, it’s hard to feel good about the way the Saints played.

New Orleans outgained New York in total net yardage 416-294. The Saints won the rushing battle 131 yards to 124, and topped the Jets in passing yardage 285-170.

