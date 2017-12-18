› Home ›
Can son of ex-Tech star win NFL MVP award?
Hard to believe, but in the long and storied history of the NFL, a wide receiver has never won the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
Bu that might possibly change this year.
Unless the voters lost their reading glasses and can’t see or appreciate his head-turning statistics, Antonio Brown has to be in the conversation for the esteemed honor.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Catch-Me-If-You-Can Human Highlight Film could have his segment on the Sunday Best Plays of the Day.
