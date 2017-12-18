  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Thomas’ catches lead Saints to win

Submitted by admin on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 11:15am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An official briefly followed Michael Thomas back toward the Saints’ huddle, warning the receiver against continuing to toss the ball downfield to no one in particular as a way of celebrating his first-down catches.

The act was getting tiresome for those who had to retrieve the ball because Thomas kept coming through with clutch grabs to ensure New Orleans would keep the New York Jets at bay.

