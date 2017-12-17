› Home ›
N.C. A&T sneaks past Grambling
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Sun, 12/17/2017 - 12:16am
in
ATLANTA (AP) — North Carolina A&T won its fourth Historically Black College and University national title Saturday and did it while going unbeaten for the first time.
Lamar Raynard scored on a 1-yard sneak with 38 seconds left and the Aggies won their second Celebration Bowl in three years, defeating Grambling State 21-14.
“It’s a great feeling to make history,” the junior quarterback said.
N.C.A&T (12-0) claimed titles in 1990 and 1999 in addition to 2015, when the Aggies defeated Alcorn State 41-34 in the first Celebration Bowl.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos