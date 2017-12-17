  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
N.C. A&T sneaks past Grambling

Submitted by admin on Sun, 12/17/2017 - 12:16am
121717 GSU kincade 1 and carter 4 C.jpg
Grambling State quarterback Devante Kincade (1) totaled 323 total offensive yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes while GSU running back Martez Carter (4) had a 29-yard scoring reception for the G-Men in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl loss to North Carolina A&T.

ATLANTA (AP) — North Carolina A&T won its fourth Historically Black College and University national title Saturday and did it while going unbeaten for the first time.

Lamar Raynard scored on a 1-yard sneak with 38 seconds left and the Aggies won their second Celebration Bowl in three years, defeating Grambling State 21-14.

“It’s a great feeling to make history,” the junior quarterback said.

N.C.A&T (12-0) claimed titles in 1990 and 1999 in addition to 2015, when the Aggies defeated Alcorn State 41-34 in the first Celebration Bowl.

