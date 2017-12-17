› Home ›
Simsboro shoots downs Bearcats
Submitted by admin on Sun, 12/17/2017 - 12:13am
in
T. Scott Boatright
David vs. Goliath. Class B vs. Class 5A. Experience vs. inexperience. Speed against size.
There were plenty of ways to labels basketball game featuring Class C Simsboro at Class 5A Ruston, but it was the experience and speed possessed by the Tigers that made all the difference.
Simsboro broke open a tight game midway through the third quarter to pull away for a 67-49 win over the Bearcats at the RHS Gym Friday night.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos