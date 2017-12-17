  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Simsboro shoots downs Bearcats

Submitted by admin on Sun, 12/17/2017 - 12:13am
T. Scott Boatright
Top: Ruston Laderrick Brown (2) prepares to fire in a basket during the Bearcats’ loss to Simsboro Friday night. Bottom: Simsboro’s Jakemine Abney prepares to score two of his 11 total points.

David vs. Goliath. Class B vs. Class 5A. Experience vs. inexperience. Speed against size.
There were plenty of ways to labels basketball game featuring Class C Simsboro at Class 5A Ruston, but it was the experience and speed possessed by the Tigers that made all the difference.

Simsboro broke open a tight game midway through the third quarter to pull away for a 67-49 win over the Bearcats at the RHS Gym Friday night.

