West takes down East in I-2o Bowl
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/16/2017 - 11:18pm
T. Scott Boatright
There was plenty of Lincoln Parish prep talent on the East Squad, but it was the West that came out on top Saturday afternoon in the second annual I-20 Bowl All-Star game at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.”
Benton quarterback Garrett Hable led the West to a 52-26 win, throwing for three touchdown passes and running for another to earn MVP honors.
Ruston linebacker Tahj Samuel, running back DeAndre Marcus and wide receiver Donald “Red” Johnson represented Ruston High School and were joined by Cedar Creek quarter LB Tripp Marcus and defensive lineman Ben Slusher on the East team.
