I-20 Bowl Photo Gallery
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/16/2017 - 11:16pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Top Left: Ruston’s DeAndre Marcus scored on this 14-yard scamper for the first-score in Saturday’s I-20 Bowl.
Top Right: Cedar Creek’s Tripp Marcus (5) moves to try and make a tackle against the West.
Middle Left: Cedar Creek defensive end Ben Slusher (58) closes in to try and make a tackle for the East.
Middle Right: Ruston High School head coach Jerrod Baugh (far left) joined East head coach Jeff Fitzgerald (far right) and his staff in arguing Tahj Samuel’s ejection.
Bottom Left: Ruston receiver Donald “Red” Johnson (right) heads upfield after making a catch for the East.
