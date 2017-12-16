› Home ›
Mom and Mother Nature good forecasters
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/16/2017 - 9:42pm
Glynn Harris
A big snowstorm in Baton Rouge? What? How the heck did that happen when folks in north Louisiana didn’t see a flake? Why couldn’t we up this way at least see a few flakes falling? The weather system was set up perfectly for moisture and cold temperatures meeting up down south at the right time while up here, all we got was cold temperatures and photos flooding the internet of snow men from our friends as far south as Terrebonne Parish.
