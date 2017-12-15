› Home ›
Sparta committee to review legislation
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:44pm
Water initiative members say commission needs teeth
Nancy Bergeron
Leaders of the Sparta Groundwater Commission will meet Monday to discuss whether the legislation that created the commission needs to be revised to meet the panel’s long-term goals.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the conference room of Reese Hall, on Louisiana Tech University’s agriculture campus.
And while the executive committee gathering wasn’t called specifically to talk about the commission’s lack of policymaking, enforcement or revenue-raising authority, the topic may come up, Lindsay Gouedy, the commission’s executive director, said Thursday.
