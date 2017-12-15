› Home ›
Search continues for ATM thieves
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:42pm
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston police continue their search today for suspects who stole a forklift and dump truck from two construction sites then proceeded to remove an entire automatic teller machine from local credit union, destroyed the ATM and make off with the money inside.
Officers responded to an automatic ATM alarm at Centric Federal Credit Union, located at 1514 Eagle Drive, at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the ATM missing, Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said today.
“It had been completely stolen and removed,” he said.
