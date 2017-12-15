› Home ›
Farmers Market hits record sales
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:41pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
The Ruston Farmers’ Market will end its 10th season with record vendor sales.
Vendor sales were well over $212,000, a 19 percent increase over 2016.
Dasia Canales, market manager, said she was proud of the sale increase.
“We are really excited about the increase. Last year we doubled in the new building, and I am glad that we are continuing to increase our sales,” she said. “We are still growing and we can see that in our sales.
