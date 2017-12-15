  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Youngsters learn hockey skills from players

Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:39pm
Leader photos by NANCY BERGERON

Members of the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team took over the ice at Ruston’s artificial ice rink Thursday to perform drills, sign autographs and teach the basics of the game to more than area youngsters. City officials said the event, sponsored by the city of Ruston, was to show youngsters the fundamentals of a sport not well known in this part of the country while also introducing the team to local citizens.

Photo left: Mudbugs player Jacob Skolnik passes the puck around with Gabe Hume, 4.

