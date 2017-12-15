› Home ›
NCLAC looks forward to new year
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:28pm
Peter Jones
I was a charter member of the North Central Louisiana Arts Council, and signed the original articles of incorporation on the third of June 1987, along with Susan Roach and Charlotte Bailey.
Since then I have served on the board, served as vice president, and currently serve as board president.
It has been a great pleasure to watch this organization develop and flourish, both in Ruston and in the adjoining parishes it has served.
From the very beginning, NCLAC worked closely with Ruston Community Theatre.
