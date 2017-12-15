  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NCLAC looks forward to new year

Peter Jones
Submitted photo - Founding members of NCLAC are shown above. From left to right are Charlotte Bailey, M.Douglas Walton, Susan Roach and Peter Jones at Waton’s home/studio during Holiday Arts Tour 2017.

I was a charter member of the North Central Louisiana Arts Council, and signed the original articles of incorporation on the third of June 1987, along with Susan Roach and Charlotte Bailey.

Since then I have served on the board, served as vice president, and currently serve as board president.

It has been a great pleasure to watch this organization develop and flourish, both in Ruston and in the adjoining parishes it has served.

From the very beginning, NCLAC worked closely with Ruston Community Theatre.

