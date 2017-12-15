› Home ›
REINDEER BUCKS WINNERS
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:09pm
(Left) Sandi Stephens won $100 gift card from Patton’s Downtown at My Happy Place Vintage Market in the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Reindeer Bucks contest. From left are Jennifer Smith, of First National Bank; Kristi Hardaway, of the Chamber of Commerce; Meghan Davis, of Patton’s; Stephens; Summer Hammons, of My Happy Place; and Chelsea Holbron, of First National Bank.
