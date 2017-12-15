› Home ›
Holiday events help us grow
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 1:01pm
in
The holiday season is busy with different celebrations, and the Lincoln Parish Library is no exception.
During the rest of December, the library will be hosting programs that not only share the story of Christmas, but also help to teach residents about different cultures and traditions.
The first of the holiday programs will be “The Greatest Story Every Told.” This Christmas musical will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Library Events Center.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos