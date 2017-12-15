› Home ›
Christmas spirit shining bright in Ruston
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:58pm
Heather Small Hawley
I come from a town — well, technically a village — where the biggest holiday celebration was a few small decorations on the lampposts.
Now, to be fair, there were only a total of 618 souls who lived there.
Most of the celebrations look place in neighboring towns, or parishes.
My family always made its way to the Festival of Lights in Natchitoches for the wonderful display of lights and the fireworks.
When my husband and I moved to Ruston, I did not realize one city could put on such a holiday show.
