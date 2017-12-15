› Home ›
Word economy won’t work in this instance
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:53pm
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
Up front, I’ll apologize and tell you the word “economy” won’t work in trying to share another example — actually a series of examples — of how amazing God’s provision is for his children.
A week before Thanksgiving, I was headed to Ruston from Farmerville. Just as I got on I-20, the left front tire on my car started going thump-thump-thump. Pulled on the shoulder and saw that the tire, which still had a lot of tread left on it, was starting to separate. Got the spare out, and it was flat.
