Fobbs, Dooley under consideration
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:44pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Saturday’s Celebration Bowl opponent North Carolina A&T isn’t the only obstacle facing the Grambling State Tigers this weekend.
They’re also facing the distraction of possibly losing two coaches.
Multiple reports say that GSU head coach Broderick Fobbs is high up on the list for Louisiana-Lafayette, which is looking to replace former head coach Mark Hudespeth, who was fired on Dec. 3.
Also reportedly under consideration for that job is Nicholls State head coach Tim Rebowe, McNeese State head coach Lancy Guidry and Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry.
