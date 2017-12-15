  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men set for Celebration Bowl battle

Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:41pm
Grambling, North Carolina A&T to play at 11 a.m. Saturday at L.J. ‘Hoss’ Garrett Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - Grambling State quarterback Devante Kincade (1) is the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and has thrown for 2,680 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 315 yards and six scores on the ground this season.

GRAMBLING — It’s been since the early 2000s that Grambling State University has won consecutive National Black Football Championships.

But the G-Men will get the chance to do it again this weekend as they take on North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.

