G-Men set for Celebration Bowl battle
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:41pm
Grambling, North Carolina A&T to play at 11 a.m. Saturday at L.J. ‘Hoss’ Garrett Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — It’s been since the early 2000s that Grambling State University has won consecutive National Black Football Championships.
But the G-Men will get the chance to do it again this weekend as they take on North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.
