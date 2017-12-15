› Home ›
RHS to host Simsboro tonight
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:36pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Two hot Lincoln Parish prep basketball teams collide as Ruston High School plays host to Simsboro High School at 7 p.m. tonight.
Tickets for the game will be $5.
Ruston enters the game at 3-5 but has won three straight after defeating Union Parish High School 51-48 on Tuesday.
Simsboro enters the game at 17-2, including a 61-59 win at Neville on Nov. 30.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos