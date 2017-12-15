› Home ›
Tech soccer duo earns honors
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:32pm
in
Leader Sports Service
A little more than a month after earning academic honors from Conference USA, the Louisiana Tech senior duo of Nomvula Kgoale and Haley Laque received another academic award as they were both selected to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-South Region Team.
Tech was one of five C-USA programs to have players chosen to an all-region team and one of only two to have multiple players selected. Kgoale and Laque made up two of the three in-state players as well.
