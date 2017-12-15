› Home ›
GSU hoops teams both hitting road
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/15/2017 - 12:30pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State’s basketball team both hit the road today to play games this weekend.
The G-Men (3-7) will be looking to snap a two-game skid at GSU plays at Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hammond.
SLU stands at 5-4 on the season.
Ivy Smith Jr. leads Grambling with 14.9 points per game while the G-Men have two other players averaging double figures in scoring. Dionte Jones is averaging 12.4 points along with 5.3 rebounds per contest while Axel Mpoyo is adding 12.3 points and a team-best 6.2 boards per game.
