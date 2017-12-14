› Home ›
Local students not affected by upcoming changes
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 1:38pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish students will not presently be impacted by the Board of Regents recent decision on how high school students can earn college credit through dual enrollment courses.
Lincoln Parish schools Superintendent Mike Milstead said in an email statement that the local school district’s dual enrollment classes are taught through Louisiana Tech University, which already has higher standards than those the Board of Regents want to implement.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos