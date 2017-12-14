› Home ›
State tweaks dual enrollment courses
Board of Regents OKs new standards
BATON ROUGE (AP) — New rules will govern how high school students can earn college credit through dual enrollment courses.
The Advocate reported the Louisiana Board of Regents approved the new standards Monday.
Dual enrollment courses are supposed to mirror the classes taken by college students.
But higher education officials questioned whether the courses were rigorous enough.
Under one change, dual enrollment instructors who are not college faculty will have to receive training from the college on how to teach and grade the course.
