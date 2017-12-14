› Home ›
Chamber banquet nominations deadline set for today
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 1:29pm
in
Leader News Service
Today is the deadline to submit nominations for the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual awards banquet scheduled for Jan 16.
Award nominations still up for grabs are the Robert E. Russ Award, Young Business Leader of the Year Award, Rotary’s Bill Best Humanitarian Award and Junior Auxiliary’s Betty Robbins Volunteer of the Year Award.
The Robert E. Russ Award, named after the founder of Ruston, recognizes one individual for outstanding contributions to the Ruston-Lincoln Parish business community or overall economic development of the area.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos