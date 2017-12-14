› Home ›
‘First in the state:’ NLMC installs Infant Safety System
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 1:27pm
Heather Small Hawley
The Northern Louisiana Medical Center became the first hospital in the state to install the new and innovative Infant Safety System developed by CertaScan Technologies, according to a press release from the hospital.
“The proprietary system allows the hospital to capture high resolution newborn footprints which can be used for precise identification in situations like an abduction, lost baby or natural disaster,” Shonda Gray, director of the Women’s Center, said.
