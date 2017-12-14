  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

‘First in the state:’ NLMC installs Infant Safety System

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 1:27pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
121417 BabyScan C.jpg
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY - The Infant Safety System includes a scanner to take an image of the baby’s footprint which is then uploaded to the patient’s medical file and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Northern Louisiana Medical Center became the first hospital in the state to install the new and innovative Infant Safety System developed by CertaScan Technologies, according to a press release from the hospital.

“The proprietary system allows the hospital to capture high resolution newborn footprints which can be used for precise identification in situations like an abduction, lost baby or natural disaster,” Shonda Gray, director of the Women’s Center, said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share