Dykes’ hiring presents twist for Bulldogs
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 12:45pm
T. Scott Boatright
It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Louisiana Tech’s football team with three one-point losses combined with a double overtime loss not stopping the Bulldogs from earning a berth in next Wednesday’s inaugural Frisco Bowl.
But hold on Tech nation, the wild ride isn’t over.
Not only did the Bulldogs earn the right to play Southern Methodist in the Frisco Bowl. On Tuesday SMU hired former Tech head coach Sonny Dykes, announcing he’ll coach the Mustangs in the bowl game.
Dykes went 22-15 in three years at Tech before moving on in 2012 to take over as head coach at Cal.
