5 parish players set for All-Star game

I-20 Bowl to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at L.J. ‘Hoss’ Garrett Stadium
Leader file photos - Ben Slusher (58) totaled 77 tackles and two sacks for Cedar Creek this season with 11 takedowns for a loss. Tripp Marcus (5) led Cedar Creek this season with 104 tackles and five sacks, with 16.5 takedowns behind the line of scrimmage along with one interception returned for a score. DeAndre Marcus (34)topped the Bearcats with 744 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 141 carries while hauling in seven receptions for 87 yards and another score. Tahj Samuel (9) led Ruston High School with 54 tackles and four sacks as a defensive end/linebacker while adding 145 rushing yards and four touchdowns along with four catches — all for scores — for 75 yards as a fullback this season. Donald “Red” Johnson (1) topped Ruston receivers this season with 34 catches for 552 yards and four touchdowns while adding five carries for 90 yards and another score and averaging 18.4 yards per punt return and 22.0 yaards on kick returns.
There will be plenty of Lincoln Parish flavor in the second annual I-20 Bowl to be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ruston High School’s L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Five parish players — three Ruston High Bearcats and two Cedar Creek Cougars — will showcase their skills on T.L. James Field as member of the East team led by Ouachita Parish High School head coach Jeff Fitzgerald.
Bearcats LB/DE/FB Tahj Samuel, RB DeAndre Marcus and WR Donald Johnson will be representing the Bearcats and will be joined by Cougars LB Tripp Marcus and defensive lineman Ben Slusher.
