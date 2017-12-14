› Home ›
GSU places six on BOXTOROW All-American team
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 12:25pm
GRAMBLING —The Grambling State University football team placed six student-athletes on the BOXTOROW All-American Team, which was announced on Tuesday night.
Trenton Scott (offensive lineman), De’Arius Christmas (linebacker), De’Aumante Johnson (defensive back) and Marc Orozco (kicker) were named BOXTOROW First-Team All-American selections. Devante Kincade (quarterback) and Martez Carter (running back) were selected BOXTOROW Honorable Mention All-Americans.
