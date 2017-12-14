  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU places six on BOXTOROW All-American team

Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/14/2017 - 12:25pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
091917 GSU Christmas C.jpg
Leader file photo - Grambling State linebacker De’Arius Christmas (5) is a BOXTOROW first-team All-American.

GRAMBLING —The Grambling State University football team placed six student-athletes on the BOXTOROW All-American Team, which was announced on Tuesday night.

Trenton Scott (offensive lineman), De’Arius Christmas (linebacker), De’Aumante Johnson (defensive back) and Marc Orozco (kicker) were named BOXTOROW First-Team All-American selections. Devante Kincade (quarterback) and Martez Carter (running back) were selected BOXTOROW Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share