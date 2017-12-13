› Home ›
Jury to review CIP plans
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:49pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury’s Public Works Committee approved the 2018-2020 Capital Improvement Program plans to be submitted for discussion at the January jury meeting.
That vote was a number of initiatives the jury took during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, which included approving the 2018 budget.
The Public Works Committee approved the program that has planned projects in various street and road improvements and renovations for the next three years.
