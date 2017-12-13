› Home ›
GSU to graduate 350 students Friday
Wed, 12/13/2017
Leader News Service
GRAMBLING— More than 350 students are expected to graduate during the Grambling State University fall 2017 commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Friday in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The university will award 268 bachelor’s degrees, 95 master’s degrees and seven doctorates.
GSU’s commencement speaker will be Frederick Douglass Haynes III, senior Pastor at Friendship-West Church in Dallas. Haynes is a social activist, orator and educator, who is committed to advocating for economic justice for under-served communities and to empowering the disenfranchised.
