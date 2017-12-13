› Home ›
School district gathers canned goods for CCA
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:23pm
14 local schools participated
Derek J. Amaya
Approximately 20,000 canned goods and other items were gathered by 14 local schools during the ninth annual Adopt-A-School food drive for Christian Community Action.
The food collection will go toward replenishing the food pantry for the nonprofit that benefits local families during emergency or crisis events.
