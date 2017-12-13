  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
School district gathers canned goods for CCA

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:23pm
14 local schools participated
Submitted photo - Choudrant High School seniors, from left, James Taylor, Mitch Otwell and Tucker Riser gather canned goods raised from CHS to drop off at CCA’s donation drop off location Tuesday.

Approximately 20,000 canned goods and other items were gathered by 14 local schools during the ninth annual Adopt-A-School food drive for Christian Community Action.

The food collection will go toward replenishing the food pantry for the nonprofit that benefits local families during emergency or crisis events.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

